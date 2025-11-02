Laura Wolvaardt's Steady Stand: A Nail-Biting Women's ODI World Cup Final
In the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten half-century anchored South Africa as Shafali Verma's critical wickets left them at 150/5 chasing 299. India's Shafali Verma set the stage with 87 runs, leading to a tense finale where SA needed 149 more runs in 20 overs.
In a thrilling ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, Laura Wolvaardt showcased resilience with an unbeaten half-century, anchoring South Africa's innings against India.
Despite Shafali Verma's crucial strikes that left South Africa teetering at 150 for five, the Proteas showed determination chasing a steep target of 299 runs.
India's innings, led by a robust 87 from Shafali Verma, laid a solid foundation, but South Africa's tenacious effort promised a riveting finale with 149 more runs needed in 20 overs.
