Left Menu

Laura Wolvaardt's Steady Stand: A Nail-Biting Women's ODI World Cup Final

In the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten half-century anchored South Africa as Shafali Verma's critical wickets left them at 150/5 chasing 299. India's Shafali Verma set the stage with 87 runs, leading to a tense finale where SA needed 149 more runs in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:02 IST
Laura Wolvaardt's Steady Stand: A Nail-Biting Women's ODI World Cup Final
Laura Wolvaardt

In a thrilling ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, Laura Wolvaardt showcased resilience with an unbeaten half-century, anchoring South Africa's innings against India.

Despite Shafali Verma's crucial strikes that left South Africa teetering at 150 for five, the Proteas showed determination chasing a steep target of 299 runs.

India's innings, led by a robust 87 from Shafali Verma, laid a solid foundation, but South Africa's tenacious effort promised a riveting finale with 149 more runs needed in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025