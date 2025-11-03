India's Women Cricket Team Secures Historic World Cup Victory
The Indian women's cricket team achieved a landmark victory by winning their first ICC Women's World Cup against South Africa. Celebrated by leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav, this triumph marks a significant milestone, erasing past disappointments and bringing national pride to new heights.
- Country:
- India
The Indian women's cricket team has made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling match held in Navi Mumbai.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed pride in the team, praising their resilience and dedication, calling them the pride of the nation. Similarly, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined in the chorus of congratulations on social media, marking the occasion as a proud moment for India.
This win is not just a victory in sports; it is a symbol of the nation's progress in women's cricket, overcoming the setbacks of the 2005 and 2017 finals to achieve a long-awaited dream.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win
India's Women's Cricket Team Triumphs in Historic World Cup Victory
Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat World Series Victory Amid Gripping Finale
India Celebrates Historic ICC Women's World Cup Victory
Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches ODI World Cup