India's Women Cricket Team Secures Historic World Cup Victory

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling match held in Navi Mumbai.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed pride in the team, praising their resilience and dedication, calling them the pride of the nation. Similarly, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined in the chorus of congratulations on social media, marking the occasion as a proud moment for India.

This win is not just a victory in sports; it is a symbol of the nation's progress in women's cricket, overcoming the setbacks of the 2005 and 2017 finals to achieve a long-awaited dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)