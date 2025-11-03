Left Menu

India Shines: Women's Cricket Team Clinches Maiden ICC World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their first ICC Women's World Cup win, highlighting the historic achievement. The victory in finals was marked by teamwork and skill, promising to inspire future champions and elevate women's cricket in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:45 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCI Women X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartiest congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for their historic victory in the ICC Women's World Cup. During the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave 2025, he emphasized the pride and inspiration this achievement provides to youth nationwide.

Earlier, in a statement, PM Modi praised the team's exceptional skill and confidence displayed during the finals. The Indian team showcased stellar teamwork to claim the title, an accomplishment he believes will motivate budding athletes. The prime minister's sentiments were echoed in his social media post, lauding the players for their resilience and success.

President Droupadi Murmu also commended the champions, acknowledging their role in making history as they uplift the stature of women's cricket. Her message celebrated the team's talent and perseverance in achieving this milestone victory over South Africa, propelled by standout performances from Shafali Sharma and Deepti Sharma. This triumph marks the beginning of a new era for women in sports.

