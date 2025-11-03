India's Golden Moment: Women's Cricket Triumphs

The Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup with a decisive 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai. This triumph has inscribed a new, golden chapter in India's sporting legacy.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, extended his congratulations via social media, commending the team's determination and fighting spirit, which have served to inspire millions nationwide. The victory is hailed as a moment of immense pride for the country.

In response to this momentous achievement, celebrations erupted across the nation. In Jammu, jubilant youths marked the occasion by bursting firecrackers and chanting slogans of support and celebration for the victorious women's cricket team.