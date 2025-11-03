Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches ICC World Cup

The Indian women's cricket team celebrated a historic victory in the ICC World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai, marking their first-ever World Cup win. Political leaders and citizens across India congratulated the team, highlighting the pride and enthusiasm this victory has instilled nationwide.

Updated: 03-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:07 IST
In a momentous achievement, the Indian women's cricket team made history by securing their first ICC World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final match held in Navi Mumbai. The victory was met with jubilant celebrations across the nation, particularly in the home towns of the players.

Political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, extended their congratulations to the team, emphasizing the national pride and spirit conveyed through this historic win. Mann described it as a golden chapter in India's sporting achievements, while Saini commended the team's indomitable spirit and dedication.

The victory not only elevated the team's prestige on the global stage but also highlighted the rising power of women in sports. Celebrations erupted in Mohali, home to team member Amanjot Kaur, where family and community members marked the occasion with sweets and dances. The win was seen as a testament to hard work and dedication, echoing celebratory sentiments from across the country.

