Deaf Cricketers Unite: 9th T20 National Championship Kicks Off

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association has launched the ninth edition of the T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, scheduled from November 3-9. The competition will host 20 teams from across the country, focusing on promoting and celebrating the talents of hearing-impaired athletes.

The opening gala was attended by Delhi minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma among others, showcasing the championship's significance. Organized under the support of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the week-long event is set to create a vibrant platform for deaf cricketers.

Participants from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and other states will compete at four venues in Chhawla. The fixtures will include 40 league matches, transitioning into the quarter-finals on November 8, followed by the semi-finals and final on November 9. IDCA President Sumit Jain emphasized the event as a testament to the resilience and spirit of the athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)