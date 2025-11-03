Left Menu

Deaf Cricketers Unite: 9th T20 National Championship Kicks Off

The 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, organized by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, will be held from November 3-9, featuring 20 teams across India. The event celebrates the talent and spirit of hearing-impaired athletes, with matches scheduled at four venues in Chhawla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:34 IST
Deaf Cricketers Unite: 9th T20 National Championship Kicks Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association has launched the ninth edition of the T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, scheduled from November 3-9. The competition will host 20 teams from across the country, focusing on promoting and celebrating the talents of hearing-impaired athletes.

The opening gala was attended by Delhi minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma among others, showcasing the championship's significance. Organized under the support of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the week-long event is set to create a vibrant platform for deaf cricketers.

Participants from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and other states will compete at four venues in Chhawla. The fixtures will include 40 league matches, transitioning into the quarter-finals on November 8, followed by the semi-finals and final on November 9. IDCA President Sumit Jain emphasized the event as a testament to the resilience and spirit of the athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025