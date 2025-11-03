Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Deepti Sharma Leads India to ICC World Glory

Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in securing a historic ICC world title for the Indian women's cricket team. Her exceptional performance against South Africa culminated in a well-deserved victory, ending years of heartbreak. With 22 wickets and 215 runs, she earned the player of the tournament award.

Deepti Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark victory, Deepti Sharma emerged as a key figure in the Indian women's cricket team's long-awaited ICC world title win. The team ended years of near misses and disappointment with a breathtaking performance against South Africa.

Deepti's contributions were nothing short of stellar, as she claimed five wickets and scored a crucial 58 runs in the final. Her overall tournament stats of 22 wickets and 215 runs propelled her to earn the player of the tournament honor.

Reflecting on the journey, Deepti expressed her delight, highlighting the destined timing of this victory in India. The team remained resilient and united throughout, believing that destiny had finally smiled on them at the home ground of DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

