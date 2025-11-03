Historic Triumph: Deepti Sharma Leads India to ICC World Glory

In a landmark victory, Deepti Sharma emerged as a key figure in the Indian women's cricket team's long-awaited ICC world title win. The team ended years of near misses and disappointment with a breathtaking performance against South Africa.

Deepti's contributions were nothing short of stellar, as she claimed five wickets and scored a crucial 58 runs in the final. Her overall tournament stats of 22 wickets and 215 runs propelled her to earn the player of the tournament honor.

Reflecting on the journey, Deepti expressed her delight, highlighting the destined timing of this victory in India. The team remained resilient and united throughout, believing that destiny had finally smiled on them at the home ground of DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)