African Champions League Brings Old Foes to New Stages

The African Champions League draw, held in Johannesburg, has set the stage for an exciting group phase, where champions Pyramids of Egypt are grouped with familiar and new adversaries. Among their opponents are Renaissance Berkane of Morocco, whom they narrowly defeated in last month's Super Cup in Cairo.

Noteworthy entries in the 16-team lineup include Zambia's Power Dynamos and Nigeria's Rivers United, both making their group stage debut and joining Pyramids in Group A. Meanwhile, Group B sees record titleholders Al Ahly of Egypt face a stern test from former champions JS Kabylie and Morocco's Royal Armed Forces.

In Group C, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, last season's runners-up, encounter Al Hilal of Sudan. Despite Sudan's ongoing civil strife, Al Hilal have made their mark by qualifying and securing a base in Rwanda. The tournament kicks off November 21-22 and runs through mid-February, with top performers from each group advancing to March's quarter-finals.

