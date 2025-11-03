Left Menu

African Champions League Brings Old Foes to New Stages

The African Champions League draw pairs defending champions Pyramids of Egypt with familiar opponents in the group phase, including debutants. Notably, Pyramids face Renaissance Berkane, whom they defeated in the Super Cup. Other notable teams include Al Ahly in Group B and Mamelodi Sundowns in Group C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:51 IST
African Champions League Brings Old Foes to New Stages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The African Champions League draw, held in Johannesburg, has set the stage for an exciting group phase, where champions Pyramids of Egypt are grouped with familiar and new adversaries. Among their opponents are Renaissance Berkane of Morocco, whom they narrowly defeated in last month's Super Cup in Cairo.

Noteworthy entries in the 16-team lineup include Zambia's Power Dynamos and Nigeria's Rivers United, both making their group stage debut and joining Pyramids in Group A. Meanwhile, Group B sees record titleholders Al Ahly of Egypt face a stern test from former champions JS Kabylie and Morocco's Royal Armed Forces.

In Group C, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, last season's runners-up, encounter Al Hilal of Sudan. Despite Sudan's ongoing civil strife, Al Hilal have made their mark by qualifying and securing a base in Rwanda. The tournament kicks off November 21-22 and runs through mid-February, with top performers from each group advancing to March's quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025