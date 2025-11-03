A Historic Win: India Celebrates Women's ICC World Cup Triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the Indian women's cricket team following their maiden ICC World Cup victory. Under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, the team secured a historic triumph over South Africa, winning by a decisive 52 runs.

Recognizing their extraordinary achievement, the BCCI's reward extends to all players, support staff, and the national selection committee. This announcement serves as a testament to the team's dedication and significant contribution to India's sporting legacy.

Highlighting the advancements in women's cricket, the BCCI credited Jay Shah, the former secretary and current ICC chairman, for implementing pivotal initiatives. Under his guidance, significant strides have been made, including increased prize money and enhanced domestic structures, aligning women's cricket with men's in terms of recognition and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)