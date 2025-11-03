Indian Chess Masters Triumph in FIDE World Cup 2025 Tiebreaks

In a thrilling display of strategic prowess, Indian Grandmasters Narayanan SL and Diptayan Ghosh emerged victorious in the rapid games segment of the FIDE World Cup 2025. Their wins secured them a place in the tournament's second round alongside fellow competitor Aronyak Ghosh, who delivered a commanding performance in the second stage of the Round 1 tiebreaks.

Narayanan successfully navigated a tense matchup against IM Steven Rojas of Peru, seizing control with the black pieces in the first game. His swift victory in just 22 moves with the white pieces confirmed his advancement. Similarly, Diptayan Ghosh battled GM Peng Xiongjian of China in a demanding 70-move opener before clinching the match in the second game. Ghosh's strategic maneuvering set the stage for a notable second-round clash against GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The FIDE World Cup 2025, encompassing 206 players from 82 countries, is a single-elimination knockout tournament named after Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand. With Indian players making significant headway, the competition highlights India's growing prominence on the global chess stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)