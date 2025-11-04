Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur: A Dream Realized in Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur, inspired by her father's cricket bat, led India to its first Women's World Cup victory. From childhood dreams to overcoming challenges, Kaur's journey symbolizes unwavering belief and determination. Her story is a testament to dreaming big and the collective support that made India's historic triumph possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:45 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur: A Dream Realized in Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Harmanpreet Kaur's journey from a young girl inspired by her father's cricket bat to leading India to its first Women's World Cup victory is a tale of dreams and determination. Kaur, who was key in India's 52-run win over South Africa, emphasized never giving up and the importance of self-belief.

The victory holds emotional significance for Kaur, who has dreamt of this moment since childhood. Despite challenges and past defeats, her belief in destiny and the support from teammates and fans were crucial in achieving this historic feat. Her advice to young players is clear: never stop dreaming.

Reflecting on past experiences, including the heartbreak of the 2017 World Cup final, Kaur acknowledged the role of collective support in their success. She thanks God and the numerous fans whose faith brought her team across the finish line, making India proud on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025