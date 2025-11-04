Left Menu

India Shines in ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament

Indian cricketers dominated the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma played key roles in India's first World Cup victory. South Africa also had a strong presence with captain Laura Wolvaardt, while players from Australia, Pakistan, and England also featured.

Indian cricketers have made their mark in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament, with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma playing pivotal roles in India's historic triumph. Announced on Tuesday, the lineup showcases the finest talents from the competition.

The Indian team secured their maiden World Cup victory with a commanding 52-run win over South Africa in the final. The host nation also had three players in the top team, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, whose batting prowess saw her amass 571 runs, a record for a single Women's World Cup edition.

Players from Australia, Pakistan, and England rounded out the selection, with Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Sidra Nawaz, and Sophie Ecclestone earning spots. Smriti Mandhana's stunning 109 against New Zealand was a standout, while Deepti Sharma's all-round contributions were crucial to India's victorious campaign.

