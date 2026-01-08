"She brings a lot of value to her team": Mithali Raj lauds Delhi Capitals' Laura Wolvaardt ahead of WPL 2026

As the clock ticks before the start of the new season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, former Indian skipper Mithali Raj dissects the three-time finalists Delhi Capitals' (DC) squad and their crucial auction picks, including Laura Wolvaardt. Raj also discussed the prospect of the franchise's maiden title under a new Captain, Jemimah Rodrigues. Raj spoke about Laura Wolvaardt, her leadership qualities and outstanding form in international cricket.

"Laura Wolvaardt has been in great form in the ODI format. As a batter for the Gujarat Giants over the last couple of seasons, she has been very good and has contributed immensely. She brings a lot of value to her team. In terms of her leadership qualities and the batter that she is, they would definitely love to have her in the playing XI," Mithali Raj said on JioStar. Ahead of the 2026 season, DC announced Jemimah as their new captain, who will succeed Australia's Meg Lanning. Speaking about Rodrigues taking over as Delhi Capitals captain in WPL 2026, Raj said it would be very interesting to see her lead the side, and that all the experience she has gained playing for India over the years should come naturally to her.

"It would be very interesting to see Jemimah Rodrigues as captain for Delhi Capitals. She has led Mumbai in the domestic circuit, but leading a franchise and having overseas players under you is a little different. That said, with all the experience she has gained playing for India over the years, it should come naturally to her," she added. Delhi Capitals have reached the finals of all WPL seasons so far but have failed to clinch a trophy. WPL is set to kick off from January 9 with the Mumbai Indians (MI) to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

DC will lock horns with MI on Sunday, opening their WPL 2026 season. (ANI)

