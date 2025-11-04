FC Goa Eyes Historic Win Against Al Nassr Amid Ronaldo's Uncertainty

In a highly-anticipated AFC Champions League Two Group D match, Indian club FC Goa will face off against Saudi Arabian powerhouses Al Nassr on Wednesday. This encounter is pivotal as it comes amidst speculation about Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's participation, following his absence from the previous leg.

FC Goa, buoyed by recent success in the Super Cup 2025, are determined to transform their domestic form into international triumphs. Having displayed tenacity and skill, the Gaurs hope to capitalise on their triumphant outings against domestic rivals, showcasing their potential against one of Asia's formidable teams.

Al Nassr, managing mixed domestic fortunes, enters this match eager to regain momentum. Despite potential setbacks, they emerge as a solid team, seeking to prove their mettle. As anticipation builds, this match promises to be a defining moment for both clubs on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)