Snow and Ice Play Spoilsport to Football Matches Across Europe

Football fans in Germany and the United Kingdom face disappointment as several key matches have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. St Pauli's Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig in Hamburg, originally scheduled for Saturday, was called off because of the snow and ice that blanketed the pitch.

The announcement was made after the stadium operator at St Pauli's Millerntor Stadium consulted local authorities about safety risks related to the accumulated snow and ice. The stadium's closure and the critical weather conditions in Hamburg prompted the delay, and a new date for the match will be revealed soon.

In the UK, freezing temperatures, partly fueled by Storm Goretti, led to the postponement of Salford City's FA Cup tie against Swindon Town. Despite efforts involving heat lamps and protective sheets, ground staff couldn't prevent parts of the pitch from freezing. Similar postponements affected other League Two matches due to ongoing cold conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)