Winter Woes: Snow and Ice Halt Football Matches Across Europe

Severe winter weather has forced the postponement of several key football matches in Germany and Britain. Bundesliga games between St Pauli and RB Leipzig, as well as Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim, scheduled for Sunday, have been delayed due to heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures sweeping through Europe.

The St Pauli stadium has been shut after consultation with local authorities, citing snow and ice as safety hazards for match-day operations, with the Bundesliga's statement indicating a new date will soon be arranged. Similar weather conditions threaten other matches as the Bundesliga resumes following a three-week hiatus.

Across the English Channel, Salford City's FA Cup match against Swindon Town was postponed amid freezing temperatures despite extensive ground efforts to thaw the pitch. Additional League Two fixtures have also been affected, pointing to widespread disruptions in football schedules this winter.