Aman Raj's Unstoppable IGPL Hat-trick Pursuit
Aman Raj, a golfer from Patna, is aiming for a rare hat-trick at the IGPL Tour. Following victories in Jaipur and Kolkata, he strives for another win in Jamshedpur. His journey on the IGPL route may take him to the Asian Tour. Young Veer Ganapathy emerged as runner-up in Kolkata.
Aman Raj, a promising golfer from Patna, is on the cusp of achieving a remarkable hat-trick at the IGPL Tour, held at the IGPL Invitational in Jamshedpur, orchestrated by Arjun Munda.
After securing victories in both Jaipur and Kolkata, the 30-year-old is ambitiously eyeing a third consecutive title. His exceptional performances, including three scores of 61 in four rounds, have been commendable. Highlighting the personal significance of his victories, Aman was joined by his father in Kolkata, boosting his spirits further.
The competition saw 17-year-old Veer Ganapathy delivering an impressive performance as a runner-up, and former champions Aryan Roopa Anand and Samarth Dwivedi showing promise in Kolkata. As the sixth event in the tour worth Rs 1.5 crore, it follows successful stops in key Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
