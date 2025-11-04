ICC Sanctions Stir Asia Cup Drama

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday the outcomes of various Code of Conduct proceedings related to the ICC Asia Cup 2025. The hearings, overseen by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, addressed incidents during India and Pakistan matches on September 14, 21, and 28.

The September 14 match spotlighted significant breaches, with India's captain Suryakumar Yadav found guilty of conduct that brought the game into disrepute, violating Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Fined 30% of his match fee and handed two demerit points, Yadav's case was heard by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point for the same offense, while his teammate Haris Rauf faced similar consequences and penalties.

During the pivotal Super Four clash on September 21, ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft found India's Arshdeep Singh not guilty of an obscene gesture allegation under Article 2.6, resulting in no sanctions. The final confrontation on September 28 involved India's Jasprit Bumrah, who accepted a charge under Article 2.21, receiving a warning and one demerit point without a formal hearing. Rauf, however, was fined again, accumulating four demerit points leading to a suspension for Pakistan's ODI games against South Africa on November 4 and 6.

