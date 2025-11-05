Left Menu

Shane Watson Applauds India's Rising Star Abhishek Sharma

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson praises India's opener Abhishek Sharma for his fearless play and dynamic skill set, hailing his performances as captivating. From impressive IPL showings to international prowess, Sharma's journey and adaptability make him a formidable force in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:58 IST
Shane Watson Applauds India's Rising Star Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, has expressed admiration for India's dynamic opener, Abhishek Sharma. Declaring the cricketer's style as a 'treat to watch,' Watson highlighted Sharma's fearless batting approach and extensive repertoire of shots that have established him as a critical player in T20Is.

Sharma came into the spotlight during the IPL 2024 season, amassing 484 runs with an impressive strike rate of 204.21 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Watson commended the 25-year-old's explosive batting and versatile adaptation, stating, 'It's been special to see his evolution over the last two or three years.'

Despite some early international hiccups, Sharma found form in England, scoring 279 runs in a T20I series at a striking rate of 219.69. His consistent performance continued as he emerged as a leading run-scorer in India's Asia Cup triumph, with 314 runs at an average of 44.86.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

 India
2
Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

 India
3
Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Coast

Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Co...

 Global
4
Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025