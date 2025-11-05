Shane Watson Applauds India's Rising Star Abhishek Sharma

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, has expressed admiration for India's dynamic opener, Abhishek Sharma. Declaring the cricketer's style as a 'treat to watch,' Watson highlighted Sharma's fearless batting approach and extensive repertoire of shots that have established him as a critical player in T20Is.

Sharma came into the spotlight during the IPL 2024 season, amassing 484 runs with an impressive strike rate of 204.21 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Watson commended the 25-year-old's explosive batting and versatile adaptation, stating, 'It's been special to see his evolution over the last two or three years.'

Despite some early international hiccups, Sharma found form in England, scoring 279 runs in a T20I series at a striking rate of 219.69. His consistent performance continued as he emerged as a leading run-scorer in India's Asia Cup triumph, with 314 runs at an average of 44.86.

