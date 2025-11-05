Left Menu

Pakistan Cricketers Shine in ICC T20I Rankings

Prominent Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Salman Agha have climbed the ICC T20I rankings following stellar performances against South Africa. Team India's Abhishek Sharma maintains the top spot, with significant ranking shifts in both T20I and ODI categories impacting players worldwide.

In the latest updates to the ICC T20I rankings, several Pakistan players have made significant strides following their strong performances against South Africa. Babar Azam, moving up nine spots, now shares the 30th position, while teammates Saim Ayub and Salman Agha jumped ten places each to secure the 39th and 54th slots.

Despite Pakistan's gains, India's Abhishek Sharma remains the top-ranking T20I batter. Among bowlers, India's Varun Chakravarthy holds the premier position. Australia's Josh Hazlewood climbed two spots to 10th, and spinners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan also made notable advances.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell excelled in ODI rankings, jumping two places to third after a sweep against England. Although England didn't fare as well, Jofra Archer showed promise by moving to third in the ODI bowling rankings behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

