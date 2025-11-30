Cricket Superstar: Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking T20 Dhamaal

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma shattered records with a brilliant 148 off 52 balls during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Sunday. His innings, featuring 16 maximums, spearheaded Punjab's commanding 112-run triumph over Bengal.

Abhishek showcased an explosive start by bringing up his fifty in just 12 balls, marking him among the fastest in T20 history. His fiery performance powered Punjab to a formidable 310/5, with support from Prabhsimran Singh's rapid 70 off 35 balls.

Despite Bengal's spirited chase led by skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran's 130, their target remained out of reach. Abhishek's innings set new standards for sixes in Indian T20 history, placing him as a prominent name alongside notable record-holders.

