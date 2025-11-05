Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Criticizes LIV Golf's 72-Hole Format Expansion

Rory McIlroy critiques LIV Golf's decision to adopt a 72-hole format, aligning more with traditional tours to gain Official World Golf Ranking points. He questions the effectiveness of the change, suggesting it won't necessarily improve LIV's standing due to their weakened fields and alternate format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:29 IST
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has openly criticized LIV Golf's decision to extend its events to 72 holes, describing the move as 'peculiar.' The Saudi-backed tour aims to align with traditional golf circuits, potentially facilitating recognition by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The change to a 72-hole format marks a significant shift for LIV Golf, which had previously faced rejection from the OWGR due to concerns over its closed nature and lack of competitive balance. The inclusion of more holes is seen as an attempt to align more closely with established tours.

While LIV Golf hopes the adjustment will lead to recognition and ranking points, McIlroy remains skeptical. He argues that the real challenge lies in the strength of the fields, which may remain weak, limiting the potential benefits of this transition for LIV Golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

