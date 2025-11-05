Left Menu

Pukhraj Singh Gill Dominates with Impressive Nine-Under in IGPL Invitational

Pukhraj Singh Gill led the IGPL Invitational in Jamshedpur with a stunning nine-under 63. He holds a four-shot lead over Harendra Gupta, Sudhir Sharma, and Sachin Baisoya, who all carded 67. The tournament attracted top golfers, setting a competitive stage at the Beldih Golf Course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:42 IST
Pukhraj Singh Gill stormed into the lead at the IGPL Invitational in Jamshedpur, delivering a flawless nine-under 63 on the opening day. Hosted by Arjun Munda at the Beldih Golf Course, the event saw Gill take a commanding four-shot lead over his closest competitors.

Harendra Gupta, Sudhir Sharma, and Sachin Baisoya each carded 67, tying for second place behind Gill. Meanwhile, Yashas Chandra made a solid comeback after an initial bogey, concluding the day with a four-under 68 for sole possession of fifth place.

Pukhraj's remarkable performance marked the fourth nine-under round of the season, a feat previously accomplished by Aman Raj on par-70 courses. Order of Merit leader Aman Raj tied for sixth, showcasing the elite level of competition present in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

