Left Menu

BCB Denies Abuse Allegations Against Women's Team Captain

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has strongly denied allegations of physical abuse by fast bowler Jahanara Alam against captain Nigar Sultana. BCB labeled the claims as baseless and reiterated support for the team's leadership. Alam has been absent from international matches since 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:51 IST
BCB Denies Abuse Allegations Against Women's Team Captain
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has firmly dismissed allegations of physical abuse leveled by fast bowler Jahanara Alam against the women's team captain, Nigar Sultana. According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Alam, who has not played internationally since December 2024, accused Sultana of physically assaulting her teammates during an interview with the Bangladeshi newspaper, Kaler Kantho.

The BCB's statement described the accusations as baseless, fabricated, and devoid of truth, expressing disappointment at their timing. The Board emphasized the commendable progress and unity currently displayed by the Bangladesh Women's Team on the international stage. Furthermore, BCB suggested that Alam's claims might be intended to undermine the team's morale and unity.

Reaffirming its confidence in the national women's team's leadership, players, and management, the Board stated it found no evidence supporting Alam's allegations. The BCB expressed its full support for the women's team and maintained trust in the team's personnel. Despite recent challenges, the Sultana-led side delivered commendable performances at the Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

 Russian Federation
2
Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

 India
3
Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

 India
4
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025