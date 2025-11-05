BCB Denies Abuse Allegations Against Women's Team Captain

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has firmly dismissed allegations of physical abuse leveled by fast bowler Jahanara Alam against the women's team captain, Nigar Sultana. According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Alam, who has not played internationally since December 2024, accused Sultana of physically assaulting her teammates during an interview with the Bangladeshi newspaper, Kaler Kantho.

The BCB's statement described the accusations as baseless, fabricated, and devoid of truth, expressing disappointment at their timing. The Board emphasized the commendable progress and unity currently displayed by the Bangladesh Women's Team on the international stage. Furthermore, BCB suggested that Alam's claims might be intended to undermine the team's morale and unity.

Reaffirming its confidence in the national women's team's leadership, players, and management, the Board stated it found no evidence supporting Alam's allegations. The BCB expressed its full support for the women's team and maintained trust in the team's personnel. Despite recent challenges, the Sultana-led side delivered commendable performances at the Women's World Cup.

