Left Menu

Champions at Home: PM Modi Celebrates with India's Triumphant Women Cricketers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the victorious Indian women's cricket team to celebrate their World Cup win. He praised their resilience after early setbacks and encouraged them to promote fitness. Players shared their experiences, highlighting the support and motivation they received from Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:36 IST
Champions at Home: PM Modi Celebrates with India's Triumphant Women Cricketers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated with the Indian women's cricket team at his residence, acknowledging their remarkable victory in the World Cup. The team displayed tremendous grit, overcoming early defeats to win the 50-over title.

Modi commended the players for their resilience amidst criticism and urged them to inspire fitness among young girls. The players expressed gratitude for Modi's support, recalling advice and motivational meetings.

The Indian team overcame South Africa in a historic win, marking a defining moment for women's cricket in India. Modi's interaction with the team highlighted the government's support for sports and celebrating athletes' achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

 Global
2
India's Climate Strategy: COP30 and the Global Shift

India's Climate Strategy: COP30 and the Global Shift

 India
3
U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings

U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings

 United States
4
India's Shooting Stars Ready for ISSF World Championship Showdown in Cairo

India's Shooting Stars Ready for ISSF World Championship Showdown in Cairo

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025