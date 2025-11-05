Champions at Home: PM Modi Celebrates with India's Triumphant Women Cricketers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated with the Indian women's cricket team at his residence, acknowledging their remarkable victory in the World Cup. The team displayed tremendous grit, overcoming early defeats to win the 50-over title.

Modi commended the players for their resilience amidst criticism and urged them to inspire fitness among young girls. The players expressed gratitude for Modi's support, recalling advice and motivational meetings.

The Indian team overcame South Africa in a historic win, marking a defining moment for women's cricket in India. Modi's interaction with the team highlighted the government's support for sports and celebrating athletes' achievements.

