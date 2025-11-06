Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death
A new trial is set for March next year for seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in Diego Maradona's death. The previous trial was declared a mistrial due to a judge's misconduct allegations. Maradona, a soccer icon, died from cardiac arrest following surgery for a blood clot.
The San Isidro court in Buenos Aires announced a new trial for seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona. The trial is scheduled to start in March next year.
In May, the Argentinian court declared a mistrial when Judge Julieta Makintach, criticized for her involvement in a documentary on the case, stepped down. Makintach faces her trial for alleged misconduct, beginning Thursday in La Plata, potentially leading to her removal from office.
The negligence charges stem from claims Maradona's medical team failed to provide adequate care before his 2020 death from cardiac arrest. The accused, including Maradona's primary physician, psychologist, and nurses, face charges similar to involuntary manslaughter, with penalties up to 25 years' imprisonment.
