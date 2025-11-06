Top Sports Moments: Celebrations, Milestones, and Controversies

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle has been fined $14,491 for a celebratory gesture on the field. Despite previous indicators, Dowdle's two pelvic thrusts post-touchdown were deemed excessive. This action recalls a comedic sketch by the 'Key & Peele' show illustrating similar scenarios.

In hockey, Alex Ovechkin has set a new benchmark by scoring his 900th career goal during the Capitals' game against the Blues. Ovechkin's deft handling and eventual scoring from Jakob Chychrun's missed shot underscored his historic achievement.

Meanwhile, Holly Holm is poised for a comeback in the boxing ring, aiming for the WBA lightweight title. The 44-year-old will face Stephanie Han on January 3rd, as she looks to revive her career in a high-stakes matchup in Puerto Rico.

