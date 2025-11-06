Left Menu

Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the triumphant Indian women's cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan following their World Cup win. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur presented Murmu with a signed team jersey, marking their first global title victory against South Africa. The President praised them as national role models.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted the victorious Indian women's cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, recently secured a historic 52-run victory against South Africa in the 50-over World Cup final, marking India's first-ever global win in women's cricket.

Praising their achievement, President Murmu described the players as role models for younger generations, embodying unity through their diverse backgrounds.

