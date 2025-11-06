Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu greeted the victorious Indian women's cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, recently secured a historic 52-run victory against South Africa in the 50-over World Cup final, marking India's first-ever global win in women's cricket.

Praising their achievement, President Murmu described the players as role models for younger generations, embodying unity through their diverse backgrounds.