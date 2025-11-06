President Murmu lauds world champion women's team; presented with signed jersey

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team for its exemplary performance during a meeting with the players at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and was presented a jersey signed by the entire squad.

India clinched their first ever global title in women's cricket, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ODI World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

President Murmu congratulated the team on its historic achievement, saying the players had not only scripted history but also become role models for the younger generation.

''Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation.

''She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,'' the official handle of the President posted on X with pictures of the meeting.

During the interaction, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also presented the World Cup trophy to the President besides the signed jersey.

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the President said that this team reflects India.

''They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances. But they are one Team India. This team shows India at its best,'' read the PIB release quoting Murmu.

The President said that the team strengthened the belief of all Indians in their capability by defeating seven-time world champion and then-undefeated Australian team in the semifinal. ''The younger generation, especially girls, will be inspired to move ahead in life. She expressed confidence that with the same qualities with which they have written history, they will keep Indian cricket at the top in future as well.'' The President noted the ups and downs of hope and despair that the side experienced during the campaign after three successive losses in the league stage.

''Sometimes they would have even lost sleep. But they overcame all challenges. She noted that after the victory over New Zealand, people strongly believed that in spite of the ups and downs in the match, our daughters would prevail.'' The team had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

