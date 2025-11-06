Napoli's Tightrope at Serie A Summit

Napoli sits atop Serie A, but their grip is tenuous as they face Bologna this weekend. A win is imperative lest they slip to fourth, with a trio of rivals eager for their spot. Last weekend's 0-0 stalemate with Como leaves Antonio Conte's side just a point ahead of Inter Milan and AC Milan, both tied with AS Roma.

Bologna, after a slow start to the season, has found form, going unbeaten in seven matches to climb to fifth, four points behind Napoli. However, Napoli is battling injury woes, having lost Kevin De Bruyne, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Billy Gilmour, which has affected their performance in both domestic and European competitions.

Inter's resurgence adds pressure, having defeated Lazio amidst their Champions League successes. Similarly, Milan maintains an undefeated streak since the season's initial loss, while Juventus targets a win in the Turin derby against Torino, whose last away victory against Juventus dates back to 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)