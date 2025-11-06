Left Menu

India's Spinners Turn the Tide: Thrilling Victory Against Australia

India's cricket team secured a 48-run win against Australia in the fourth T20I on the Gold Coast. Indian spinners excelled, taking pivotal wickets, with Washington Sundar and Axar Patel playing key roles. The victory gives India a 2-1 series lead heading into the final match in Brisbane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:10 IST
In a gripping cricket showdown, India's spinners orchestrated a remarkable comeback, leading to a 48-run triumph over Australia in the fourth T20I on the Gold Coast. With this victory, India now holds a 2-1 lead in the series, setting the stage for a thrilling finale in Brisbane.

Displaying exceptional skill, Washington Sundar dazzled, taking 3-3 in a short spell, while fellow spinner Axar Patel claimed 2-20. Australia's chase faltered dramatically, collapsing from a steady 60 to 119 all out, as their batting lineup crumbled under pressure.

India's batsmen laid a strong foundation, with Shubman Gill scoring 46 and Axar Patel earning the man-of-the-match title for his all-round contribution. Despite Australia's efforts, India's tactical prowess and team synergy secured a well-deserved win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

