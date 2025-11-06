Daniele De Rossi Takes the Helm at Genoa: A New Chapter in Serie A

In a strategic move to bolster its chances in Serie A, Genoa has appointed Daniele De Rossi as head coach, following the departure of Patrick Vieira. De Rossi, a former Roma captain and World Cup winner, steps in as the club grapples with relegation concerns.

Although details of De Rossi's contract remain undisclosed, sources suggest it extends through the end of the season. With Genoa languishing without a win for nine rounds, interim managers Roberto Murgita and Domenico Criscito managed to steer the team to a much-needed victory over Sassuolo recently.

De Rossi, who spent the majority of his playing career at Roma and briefly coached the club, will aim to leverage his experience as Genoa faces Fiorentina in his debut on Sunday. The club sits precariously in 18th place, just above Hellas Verona and Fiorentina.

