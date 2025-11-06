Left Menu

Daniele De Rossi Takes the Helm at Genoa: A New Chapter in Serie A

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi takes on the challenge of coaching Genoa amid its relegation battle in Serie A. Replacing Patrick Vieira, De Rossi is set to make his debut against Fiorentina, marking a pivotal moment for both the club and his coaching career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Genoa | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:50 IST
Daniele De Rossi Takes the Helm at Genoa: A New Chapter in Serie A
Daniele De Rossi
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a strategic move to bolster its chances in Serie A, Genoa has appointed Daniele De Rossi as head coach, following the departure of Patrick Vieira. De Rossi, a former Roma captain and World Cup winner, steps in as the club grapples with relegation concerns.

Although details of De Rossi's contract remain undisclosed, sources suggest it extends through the end of the season. With Genoa languishing without a win for nine rounds, interim managers Roberto Murgita and Domenico Criscito managed to steer the team to a much-needed victory over Sassuolo recently.

De Rossi, who spent the majority of his playing career at Roma and briefly coached the club, will aim to leverage his experience as Genoa faces Fiorentina in his debut on Sunday. The club sits precariously in 18th place, just above Hellas Verona and Fiorentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Showdown: Vidit Gujrathi's Triumph and Nihal Sarin's Heartbreak in Chess Clash

Epic Showdown: Vidit Gujrathi's Triumph and Nihal Sarin's Heartbreak in Ches...

 Global
2
Bank of England Holds Rates Steady, Eyes December Cut Amidst Economic Fluctuations

Bank of England Holds Rates Steady, Eyes December Cut Amidst Economic Fluctu...

 Global
3
New Military Station in Assam Honors Legendary Commander

New Military Station in Assam Honors Legendary Commander

 India
4
Election Chiefs Gear Up for Accurate Voter Rolls in Bengal

Election Chiefs Gear Up for Accurate Voter Rolls in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025