LaLiga Titans: Real Madrid and Barcelona Seek Redemption
LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona aim for a comeback after Champions League struggles. Real, leading with 30 points, face Rayo Vallecano amid tactical criticisms of manager Xabi Alonso. Meanwhile, Barcelona, dealing with defensive issues, seek victory at Celta Vigo, buoyed by returning stars.
LaLiga titans Real Madrid and Barcelona are preparing for this weekend's league actions, after both faced setbacks in the Champions League. Real Madrid, leading LaLiga with 30 points, are determined to recover from a 1-0 loss against Liverpool, which raised critiques on manager Xabi Alonso's strategic choices.
Barcelona, suffering defensively with a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge, travels to Celta Vigo. Despite recent struggles, they've been boosted by the return of key players Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo. However, injuries still plague the squad, influencing coach Hansi Flick's strategic approach.
With Real and Barca aiming to build momentum before the international break, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid also prepare for their matches, looking to enhance their standings in the competitive league landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Real Madrid's Redemption Quest Against Rayo Vallecano
English Clubs Dominate Champions League with Unprecedented Success
English Clubs Dominate Champions League: Premier League Power Surge
Hat trick moves Osimhen ahead of Kane, Mbappe and Haaland on Champions League scoring table
Victor Osimhen: The Rising Star of the Champions League