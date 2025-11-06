Left Menu

Shivam Dube's Tactical Strike Leads India to Victory

Shivam Dube remarked on India's strategic bowling that led to a win against Australia in the fourth T20I. India posted a score of 167, relying on effective bowling to defend it successfully. Dube discussed the importance of targeting bigger boundaries and credited coaches for their pivotal roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Carrara | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:06 IST
Shivam Dube's Tactical Strike Leads India to Victory
Shivam Dube
  • Country:
  • Italy

India pulled off a significant victory against Australia in the fourth T20I, guided by an impressive bowling performance and strategic insights from all-rounder Shivam Dube. India took a commanding 2-1 lead in the series with a 48-run win, defending a relatively modest total of 167 with precision.

At the post-match press conference, Dube highlighted the thought process behind India's approach. He commended the bowlers for adhering to the plan of exploiting the larger boundaries of the ground, which proved challenging for Australia's batsmen.

Dube also recognized the significant influence of chief coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and captain Suryakumar Yadav in refining his role with the ball. Promoted to the number three batting position, Dube contributed with a 22-run stand, showcasing his adaptability amid foreign conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Mahayuti: Farmers Must Demand Loan Waiver

Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Mahayuti: Farmers Must Demand Loan Waiver

 India
2
U.S. House Races in 2026: Key Battles for Control

U.S. House Races in 2026: Key Battles for Control

 Global
3
Mahindra Group's Bold Expansion Plans Highlight Global Ambitions

Mahindra Group's Bold Expansion Plans Highlight Global Ambitions

 India
4
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections

Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Election...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025