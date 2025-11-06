Shivam Dube's Tactical Strike Leads India to Victory

India pulled off a significant victory against Australia in the fourth T20I, guided by an impressive bowling performance and strategic insights from all-rounder Shivam Dube. India took a commanding 2-1 lead in the series with a 48-run win, defending a relatively modest total of 167 with precision.

At the post-match press conference, Dube highlighted the thought process behind India's approach. He commended the bowlers for adhering to the plan of exploiting the larger boundaries of the ground, which proved challenging for Australia's batsmen.

Dube also recognized the significant influence of chief coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and captain Suryakumar Yadav in refining his role with the ball. Promoted to the number three batting position, Dube contributed with a 22-run stand, showcasing his adaptability amid foreign conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)