Left Menu

UP Warriorz Gears Up for New WPL Era with Strategic Revamp

UP Warriorz, a founding team in the Women's Premier League, is undergoing significant changes ahead of the WPL Mega Auction. With a new coach, Abhishek Nayar, the franchise retained only Shweta Sehrawat. As they prepare to create a balanced team, big names were released for a fresh start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:48 IST
UP Warriorz Gears Up for New WPL Era with Strategic Revamp
Shweta Sehrawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UP Warriorz, one of the founding franchises of the Women's Premier League (WPL), is set to refresh its roster and strategy for the tournament's fourth season. Ahead of the WPL Mega Auction, under the guidance of newly appointed coach Abhishek Nayar, the team retained only young talent Shweta Sehrawat from the uncapped Indian category, as per an official press release.

In a surprising move, the team released several high-profile players including Skipper Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone. Known for their entertaining performances, the Warriorz aim to revamp their approach after mixed results in previous seasons by bringing in Nayar, marking him as the first Indian head coach in WPL history.

As the UP Warriorz head into the mega auction with four Right to Match (RTM) cards, they are strategically planning to build a well-rounded and competitive team. Head Coach Abhishek Nayar emphasized the need for a fresh start while keeping doors open for past players. COO Kshemal Waingankar highlighted the flexibility provided by the RTM mechanism to align the team's line-up with the franchise's ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections

Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Election...

 India
2
Delhi's Game-Changers: Boosting Young Athletes Under Mkpy

Delhi's Game-Changers: Boosting Young Athletes Under Mkpy

 India
3
Bengal govt issues notice to make state anthem as prayer song in schools along with 'Jana Gana Mana'

Bengal govt issues notice to make state anthem as prayer song in schools alo...

 India
4
Ajax Amsterdam Sacks Coach John Heitinga amid Chaotic Season Start

Ajax Amsterdam Sacks Coach John Heitinga amid Chaotic Season Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025