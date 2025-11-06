UP Warriorz Gears Up for New WPL Era with Strategic Revamp
UP Warriorz, a founding team in the Women's Premier League, is undergoing significant changes ahead of the WPL Mega Auction. With a new coach, Abhishek Nayar, the franchise retained only Shweta Sehrawat. As they prepare to create a balanced team, big names were released for a fresh start.
The UP Warriorz, one of the founding franchises of the Women's Premier League (WPL), is set to refresh its roster and strategy for the tournament's fourth season. Ahead of the WPL Mega Auction, under the guidance of newly appointed coach Abhishek Nayar, the team retained only young talent Shweta Sehrawat from the uncapped Indian category, as per an official press release.
In a surprising move, the team released several high-profile players including Skipper Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone. Known for their entertaining performances, the Warriorz aim to revamp their approach after mixed results in previous seasons by bringing in Nayar, marking him as the first Indian head coach in WPL history.
As the UP Warriorz head into the mega auction with four Right to Match (RTM) cards, they are strategically planning to build a well-rounded and competitive team. Head Coach Abhishek Nayar emphasized the need for a fresh start while keeping doors open for past players. COO Kshemal Waingankar highlighted the flexibility provided by the RTM mechanism to align the team's line-up with the franchise's ambitious goals.
