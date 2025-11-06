Tragic Loss: Dallas Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL are mourning the loss of Marshawn Kneeland, their talented and beloved defensive end, who tragically passed away at 24 during his second NFL season.

The cause of Kneeland's death remains undisclosed, occurring merely three days after his memorable first career touchdown on the field. Expressing deep sorrow, the Cowboys released a heartfelt statement extending sympathies to his loved ones, particularly his girlfriend Catalina and family.

Kneeland, a second-round draft pick in 2024 from Western Michigan, was considered a significant asset to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup and a cherished team member. The NFL echoed the team's sentiments, emphasizing the profound sadness and impact of his unexpected passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)