Delhi's Game-Changers: Boosting Young Athletes Under Mkpy

Delhi's young athletes from the 68th National School Games are now eligible for financial and training support through the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana. The initiative, launched in July by the Delhi government, aims to support both budding and elite sportspersons with training, participation assistance, and rewards for their achievements.

Delhi's young athletes who showcased their prowess at the 68th National School Games can now access financial and training support via the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana (MKPY), according to officials.

The scheme, rolled out in July by the Delhi government, is designed to promote emerging and seasoned athletes by equipping them with training support and rewards for outstanding performances at national and international competitions.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) confirmed on Thursday that participants of the April 2025 event are entitled to apply online for the scheme, with a hard copy submission required at Chhatrasal Stadium by November 17.

