India Issues Travel Advisory for Nationals Transiting Through China

India has issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to exercise caution while traveling to or transiting through China. This move comes after an incident at Shanghai airport where an Indian woman's passport was not recognized.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concerns over the arbitrary detention and harassment of Indian travelers by Chinese authorities. The ministry has demanded that China uphold international air travel regulations and ensure no selective targeting of Indian citizens.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal advised Indian travelers to remain cautious until further assurances from Chinese authorities are provided regarding the respectful treatment of Indian passport holders.

