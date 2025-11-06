Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Cup Amid Upsets

In a thrilling turn of events at the FIDE World Cup, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi emerged victorious against Argentina's 12-year-old prodigy, Oro Faustino. Despite his success, it was a bittersweet day for India as Nihal Sarin bowed out after a challenging encounter with Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis.

Sarin, the young talent from Kerala, couldn't capitalize on multiple winning positions and finally succumbed to the pressure mounted by Stamatis. The tournament, known for hosting the world's elite chess players, turned out to be a learning experience for Sarin as he missed crucial opportunities.

Meanwhile, as the competition intensified, other Indian players like V Pranav, M Pranesh, and R Praggnanandhaa delivered remarkable performances, advancing to the next rounds. The event continues to captivate audiences with its high-stake games and a prize fund of USD two million.

