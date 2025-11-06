Left Menu

Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Cup Amid Upsets

Indian Grandmasters displayed a mix of triumphs and heartbreaks at the FIDE World Cup as Vidit Gujrathi and others advanced, while Nihal Sarin faced an unfortunate exit. Grandmaster battles highlighted resilience and skill, with Vidit, Pranav, Pranesh, and others making significant progress in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:31 IST
Grandmaster

In a thrilling turn of events at the FIDE World Cup, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi emerged victorious against Argentina's 12-year-old prodigy, Oro Faustino. Despite his success, it was a bittersweet day for India as Nihal Sarin bowed out after a challenging encounter with Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis.

Sarin, the young talent from Kerala, couldn't capitalize on multiple winning positions and finally succumbed to the pressure mounted by Stamatis. The tournament, known for hosting the world's elite chess players, turned out to be a learning experience for Sarin as he missed crucial opportunities.

Meanwhile, as the competition intensified, other Indian players like V Pranav, M Pranesh, and R Praggnanandhaa delivered remarkable performances, advancing to the next rounds. The event continues to captivate audiences with its high-stake games and a prize fund of USD two million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

