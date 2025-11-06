Thrilling Draw: Rajasthan United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
Rajasthan United FC and Sporting Club Delhi played out a 2-2 draw in their final Group D match of the AIFF Super Cup. Despite leading 2-0, Rajasthan conceded two goals in the second half. The result left Rajasthan United out of semifinal contention while SC Delhi ended at the bottom with one point.
In an exciting AIFF Super Cup Group D match at the GMC Stadium, Rajasthan United FC and Sporting Club Delhi played out a 2-2 draw on Thursday.
Rajasthan United initially took control with a 2-0 lead, as Pedro Astray and Robinson Blandón scored in the first half. However, Sporting Club Delhi struck back with goals from Sourav and Alan Saji in the second half to share the spoils in their campaign finale.
Needing a significant victory for semifinal hope, Rajasthan's draw left them with four points, failing to advance. Meanwhile, SC Delhi's hard-earned point saw them conclude the campaign at the bottom of the standings.
