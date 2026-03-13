Left Menu

Juma'atul Vida Draws Thousands for Prayers in Jammu & Kashmir

Juma'atul Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan, saw massive gatherings across Jammu & Kashmir as worshipers attended prayers, especially at Hazratbal Shrine. Despite another Friday likely in the fasting month, it was decided to observe Juma'atul Vida this week, followed by a public holiday announcement by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:46 IST
Juma'atul Vida Draws Thousands for Prayers in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Juma'atul Vida was marked by significant gatherings across Jammu and Kashmir, as thousands of devotees attended communal prayers. The most significant congregation occurred at the Hazratbal Shrine, located along Dal Lake, where approximately 80,000 people assembled.

Among the noteworthy individuals attending the prayers at Hazratbal was former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. While mosques and shrines saw large turnouts, the historic Jama Masjid in Nowhatta remained closed for the seventh year in a row, sparking community concern.

Despite the potential for another Friday during this Ramzan, the grand mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Ul Islam, confirmed Juma'atul Vida would be observed this week, suggesting Eid ul-Fitr could be observed around March 20 or 21. The state government declared a public holiday on the day of the observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026