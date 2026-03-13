Juma'atul Vida Draws Thousands for Prayers in Jammu & Kashmir

Juma'atul Vida was marked by significant gatherings across Jammu and Kashmir, as thousands of devotees attended communal prayers. The most significant congregation occurred at the Hazratbal Shrine, located along Dal Lake, where approximately 80,000 people assembled.

Among the noteworthy individuals attending the prayers at Hazratbal was former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. While mosques and shrines saw large turnouts, the historic Jama Masjid in Nowhatta remained closed for the seventh year in a row, sparking community concern.

Despite the potential for another Friday during this Ramzan, the grand mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Ul Islam, confirmed Juma'atul Vida would be observed this week, suggesting Eid ul-Fitr could be observed around March 20 or 21. The state government declared a public holiday on the day of the observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)