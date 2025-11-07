Left Menu

Fiji's Fierce Backline to Challenge England at Twickenham Showdown

Caleb Muntz will lead Fiji's backline against England at Twickenham, with most players from Fijian Drua bolstered by European talent. They aim to replicate past successes following their Pacific Nations Cup win against Japan. The team features potent backs and strong forwards, presenting a formidable challenge to the hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:00 IST
Fiji's Fierce Backline to Challenge England at Twickenham Showdown

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz will helm a dynamic Fiji backline as they face off against hosts England in the Autumn International series at Twickenham on Saturday. Coach Mick Byrne has assembled a squad consisting mostly of players from Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific, supplemented by experienced European-based talents.

Muntz, originally from New Zealand, partners with scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli, aiming to energize a backline filled with robust ball carriers to push England's defense to its limits. The midfield is bolstered by Racing 92's Josua Tuisova and Kalaveti Ravouvou from Bristol Bears, while the wings feature Toulon's Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Bordeaux's Salesi Rayasi.

In the forwards, hooker Tevita Ikanivere, alongside Saracens' Eroni Mawi and Mesake Doge, forms the front row. The second row consists of Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua, with Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata as flankers and Viliame Mata at number eight. Fiji is coming off a victory against Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup and aims to replicate their last win at Twickenham in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics

Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics

 Global
2
Bipartisan Struggle: US Shutdown Stirs Tensions Amid Healthcare Debate

Bipartisan Struggle: US Shutdown Stirs Tensions Amid Healthcare Debate

 United States
3
Shutdown Strains Skies: Airlines Scramble Amid Forced Flight Cuts

Shutdown Strains Skies: Airlines Scramble Amid Forced Flight Cuts

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds U.S. Military Strikes in Caribbean and Pacific

Controversy Surrounds U.S. Military Strikes in Caribbean and Pacific

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025