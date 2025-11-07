Fiji's Fierce Backline to Challenge England at Twickenham Showdown

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz will helm a dynamic Fiji backline as they face off against hosts England in the Autumn International series at Twickenham on Saturday. Coach Mick Byrne has assembled a squad consisting mostly of players from Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific, supplemented by experienced European-based talents.

Muntz, originally from New Zealand, partners with scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli, aiming to energize a backline filled with robust ball carriers to push England's defense to its limits. The midfield is bolstered by Racing 92's Josua Tuisova and Kalaveti Ravouvou from Bristol Bears, while the wings feature Toulon's Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Bordeaux's Salesi Rayasi.

In the forwards, hooker Tevita Ikanivere, alongside Saracens' Eroni Mawi and Mesake Doge, forms the front row. The second row consists of Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua, with Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata as flankers and Viliame Mata at number eight. Fiji is coming off a victory against Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup and aims to replicate their last win at Twickenham in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)