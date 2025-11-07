Tesla's $878 Billion Bet: Musk's AI and Robotics Ambition

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, achieved a significant victory Thursday with shareholders approving an ambitious $878 billion pay package, reinforcing his strategy to transform the electric vehicle company into a leader in AI and robotics.

Analysts suggest this vote is a positive signal for Tesla's stock, emphasizing Musk's vision of self-driving vehicles, a U.S.-wide robotaxi network, and humanoid robots. Despite his controversial political rhetoric affecting Tesla's brand, Musk's full voting rights were exercised after Tesla relocated to Texas, paving the way for this approval despite opposition from some major investors.

Concerns about Musk's divided focus with other ventures like SpaceX and xAI are quelled for now. The approved package assures investors of potential long-term benefits, contingent on Tesla reaching milestones such as delivering 20 million vehicles, deploying 1 million robotaxis, and hitting $400 billion in core profit, ultimately aiming for Tesla's value to reach $8.5 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)