Jake Weatherald Opens Up on Sports Pressure Ahead of Ashes Selection Surprise

Australian cricketer Jake Weatherald has candidly discussed the pressures of sport and external opinions that have significantly affected his mental health. Weatherald, who has been vocal about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), shared his experience of being consumed by the need to improve continuously.

In a revealing conversation, Weatherald admitted, "In sport, there's so much failure and so many opinions about what goes on... I was completely consumed by that." Despite his challenges, Weatherald has made his way into the squad for the 2025-26 Ashes series against England, a surprising yet pivotal selection announced by chief selector George Bailey.

Weatherald, who topped the Sheffield Shield 2024/25 scoring charts, is set to potentially open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja. Despite internal turmoil, Weatherald draws stability from Bailey's reassuring advice, focusing on maintaining his natural game. Australia's first Test squad includes several prominent names, with Steve Smith set to captain in Pat Cummins' absence due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)