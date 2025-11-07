Left Menu

Triumphant Harmanpreet Kaur Transcends Uncertainty to World Cup Glory

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the impact Sachin Tendulkar's advice had on her team's World Cup victory. Tendulkar emphasized patience and control, key factors that led India to a historic win against South Africa. Harmanpreet's emotional journey highlights perseverance and the realization of a long-held dream.

Updated: 07-11-2025 20:51 IST
  India

Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur recounted a pivotal moment before the ICC Women's World Cup final against South Africa, where a call from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar bolstered her team's morale. Tendulkar, speaking from his own World Cup triumphs, advised the team to maintain composure and emphasize patience during the high-stakes match.

Harmanpreet's squad secured a groundbreaking victory, clinching their first-ever 50-over title with a 52-run win in Navi Mumbai. The telephonic pep talk from Tendulkar, who understood the wait for World Cup glory, inspired the team to slow the pace and focus strategically, leading to their historic win.

Reflecting on the victory, Harmanpreet shared the overwhelming emotions that swept the team and the personal gratification of sharing the moment with her parents. The triumph also marked her as the first Indian women's cricket skipper to claim a World Cup title. "It feels surreal," she remarked, acknowledging it might take months to fully digest their accomplishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

