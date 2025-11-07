Left Menu

2029 Women's ODI World Cup Expands to Ten Teams Amid Cricket's Global Momentum

The ICC plans to expand the Women's ODI World Cup to 10 teams by 2029 after a successful 2025 event. India's historic win boosted the sport's popularity, attracting 500 million viewers in India. The ICC also aims to support Associate Members and focus on US Cricket, anticipating Cricket's Olympic inclusion in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:55 IST
2029 Women's ODI World Cup Expands to Ten Teams Amid Cricket's Global Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed plans to expand the Women's ODI World Cup to 10 teams for the 2029 edition, a move prompted by the immense success of the 2025 tournament. This decision follows India's historic triumph in women's cricket and a remarkable fan turnout.

Approximately 300,000 spectators attended the matches, setting a new record for women's cricket event attendance, with 500 million viewers in India alone. The ICC also committed to increasing revenue distribution for Associate Members by nearly 10% in 2026, aiding cricket's growth in emerging regions.

In conjunction with the Olympic reinduction of Cricket in 2028, ICC's 'Project USA' aims to optimize the country's pathway in Cricket, emphasizing US Cricket's inclusion in the LA 2028 Games. The sport will also feature in the 2027 African and PanAm Games, broadening its global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rybakina's Resilience: A Dramatic Comeback at WTA Finals

Rybakina's Resilience: A Dramatic Comeback at WTA Finals

 Global
2
Legacy of Legal Wisdom: Learning from A K Sen

Legacy of Legal Wisdom: Learning from A K Sen

 India
3
West Bengal's Transparent Pathway: New Hopes for Aspiring Teachers

West Bengal's Transparent Pathway: New Hopes for Aspiring Teachers

 India
4
Revamping Consumer Protection: Chintan Shivir Advocates Tech-Driven Reforms

Revamping Consumer Protection: Chintan Shivir Advocates Tech-Driven Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025