2029 Women's ODI World Cup Expands to Ten Teams Amid Cricket's Global Momentum

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed plans to expand the Women's ODI World Cup to 10 teams for the 2029 edition, a move prompted by the immense success of the 2025 tournament. This decision follows India's historic triumph in women's cricket and a remarkable fan turnout.

Approximately 300,000 spectators attended the matches, setting a new record for women's cricket event attendance, with 500 million viewers in India alone. The ICC also committed to increasing revenue distribution for Associate Members by nearly 10% in 2026, aiding cricket's growth in emerging regions.

In conjunction with the Olympic reinduction of Cricket in 2028, ICC's 'Project USA' aims to optimize the country's pathway in Cricket, emphasizing US Cricket's inclusion in the LA 2028 Games. The sport will also feature in the 2027 African and PanAm Games, broadening its global presence.

