Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna Triumph in FIDE World Cup 2025 Round 3

Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna secured victories in the opening game of Round 3 at the FIDE World Cup 2025. Arjun defeated Uzbekistan's GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov, while Harikrishna showcased his skill against Belgium's GM Daniel Dardha. A total of ten Indians advanced to this round, including reigning World Champion Gukesh D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:38 IST
Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna Triumph in FIDE World Cup 2025 Round 3
D Gukesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna delivered stellar performances with white pieces, achieving significant victories in the FIDE World Cup 2025's third round.

Arjun, the top-ranked Indian, overcame Uzbekistan's GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov in 30 moves. Harikrishna outsmarted Belgium's GM Daniel Dardha in a swift 25-move win.

Meanwhile, World Champion Gukesh D. and other prominent Indian players, R. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, secured draws, keeping their advancement hopes alive. The tournament continues to highlight India's strong chess presence.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

 India
2
AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

 India
3
Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

 India
4
Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025