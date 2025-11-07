Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna Triumph in FIDE World Cup 2025 Round 3

Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna delivered stellar performances with white pieces, achieving significant victories in the FIDE World Cup 2025's third round.

Arjun, the top-ranked Indian, overcame Uzbekistan's GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov in 30 moves. Harikrishna outsmarted Belgium's GM Daniel Dardha in a swift 25-move win.

Meanwhile, World Champion Gukesh D. and other prominent Indian players, R. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, secured draws, keeping their advancement hopes alive. The tournament continues to highlight India's strong chess presence.