Left Menu

Raahul V S becomes India's 91st Grandmaster

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:52 IST
Raahul V S becomes India's 91st Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • India

Indian chess player Raahul VS has become the country's 91st Grandmaster after winning the sixth ASEAN Individual Championship with a round to spare.

The 21-year-old, who is also an Asian junior champion, had attained the title of International Master in 2021, when he secured his fourth and fifth IM norms before crossing the 2400 mark in live ratings.

''Heartiest congratulations to Raahul V S for clinching the ASEAN Individual Championship with a round to spare and, in the process, becoming the 91st Grandmaster of the nation! Wishing you many more milestones ahead and continued success in making Bharat proud,'' All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang posted on X.

Raahul's latest triumph at the ASEAN Individual Championship in Phillipines confirmed his final GM norm, completing the requirements for the prestigious title.

He becomes India's second Grandmaster in as many weeks, following young prodigy Ilamparthi A R, who achieved the feat on October 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team visits MP habitats

Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team vi...

 India
2
NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already showed door to Cong-RJD: Amit Shah at Purnea rally.

NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already ...

 India
3
JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

 India
4
Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025