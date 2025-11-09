J-K: Over 500 athletes turn up for fifth edition of Patnitop marathon

Over 500 athletes from across the country on Sunday took part in the fifth edition of Patnitop marathon in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

J-K tourism department, in collaboration with Patnitop Development Authority and the IKA sports and events, organised the marathon, the official said. The marathon was flagged off by Joint Director Tourism Jammu Aijaz Qaiser, celebrating fitness, resilience and the unstoppable spirit of Jammu and Kashmir, the official added. The flag-off event from the famous hill resort Patnitop and witnessed enthusiastic participation from professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, tourists, and locals who gathered to celebrate endurance, health, and the spirit of adventure amid the breathtaking Himalayan backdrop, the official said.

The marathon featured multiple categories, including ultra marathon (50 km), half marathon (21 km) and 10 km and 5 km runs, each flagged off at intervals beginning at 6.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Alyas Khan, who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up of various categories and age groups, appreciated the efforts of the tourism department and IKA for the initiative, which is part of continuous efforts to promote adventure, wellness, and eco-friendly tourism in the Jammu region. By integrating sports with tourism, the department aims to position Patnitop as a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts, he added.

Qaiser emphasised that Patnitop has immense potential for adventure and leisure tourism. ''Events like this not only encourage a culture of fitness but also draw attention to the region's natural beauty and tourism opportunities. This marathon would certainly boost tourism in the hill station as 500 participants from across the country have come all the way to the resort to make this 5th edition a grand event,'' he said.

