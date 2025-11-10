Foreign Talent Boost for India's Women's Cricket: New S&C Coach on the Horizon

The Indian women's cricket team, fresh off their triumphant World Cup win, may soon see a new addition. Sources reveal that the BCCI is in discussions with Bangladesh's S&C coach, Nathan Kiely, to join as the first foreign strength and conditioning coach for the team.

Kiely, who has experience with the Bangladesh national team and the New South Wales first-class side, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian team. India's current S&C coach, AI Harrsha, has led the team successfully to their World Cup win, but the BCCI may have different plans requiring his expertise elsewhere.

In addition to Kiely's potential appointment, the COE has also hired two in-house S&C coaches, Pratyush Agrawal and Amit Vengurlekar, showcasing a strategic move to enhance strength and conditioning across various teams and age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)